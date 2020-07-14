Alpha Windward LLC Increases Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after buying an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after buying an additional 51,479 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 904,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after buying an additional 188,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

