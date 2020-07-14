Alpha Windward LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

