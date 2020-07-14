Alpha Windward LLC Purchases 4,399 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 1,605.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of OGS opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

