Alpha Windward LLC Purchases Shares of 11,040 New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 123.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 533,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 707,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 47.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Jersey Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

