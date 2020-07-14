Alpha Windward LLC Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Longbow Research dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.22.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

