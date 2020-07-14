Alpha Windward LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

