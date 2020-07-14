Alpha Windward LLC Sells 960 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,266,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $84,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,373,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 77.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 386,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,255,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FCN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

FCN stock opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.72. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.63 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

