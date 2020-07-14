Alpha Windward LLC Takes Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brady by 32.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. Brady Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

