Alpha Windward LLC Trims Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $4,954,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.32.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

