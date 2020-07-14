Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 805,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after buying an additional 267,245 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth $6,962,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.