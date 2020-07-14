Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,620.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

