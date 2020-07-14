Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.