BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $552.56 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $544.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.45.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

