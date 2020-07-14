Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.