Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

CAT stock opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

