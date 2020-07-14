CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 250 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE PNW opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

