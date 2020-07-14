CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cigna by 6.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,761.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

