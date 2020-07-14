CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $208,000 Investment in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

NYSE:AXS opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,945.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

In related news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,863.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $8,912,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,373.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,149,107 shares of company stock valued at $47,442,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.