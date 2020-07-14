CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 26,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.25.

Shares of JLL opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

