CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.93. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

