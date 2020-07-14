CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,804,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of WM opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

