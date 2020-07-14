CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 181 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Crane were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

