CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 274 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 769.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

LIN opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.01. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $230.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.