CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 450 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in Accenture by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after purchasing an additional 718,170 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $215.74 on Tuesday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $221.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

