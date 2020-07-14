City Holding Co. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

