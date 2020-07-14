City Holding Co. Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $289.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

