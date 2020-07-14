City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,754,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after buying an additional 1,412,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $154.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

