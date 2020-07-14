City Holding Co. Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $7,698,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 209,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $63,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NYSE COP opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.