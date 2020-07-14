City Holding Co. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

