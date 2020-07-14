City Holding Co. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.52.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.