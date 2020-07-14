City Holding Co. Has $12.66 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

City Holding Co. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,231 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.01 and a 200-day moving average of $174.60. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1,570.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

