City Holding Co. Has $367,000 Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,100 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 218,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,315,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

MET opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

