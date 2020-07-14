City Holding Co. Has $831,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

