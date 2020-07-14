City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in BP by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

BP stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

