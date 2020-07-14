City Holding Co. Purchases 2,410 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

