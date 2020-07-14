City Holding Co. Purchases 3,883 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 80.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,068,000 after buying an additional 402,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,851,000 after buying an additional 258,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Corteva by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,851,000 after buying an additional 919,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,232,000 after buying an additional 289,695 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Corteva stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.54. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

