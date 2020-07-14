City Holding Co. Purchases Shares of 29,783 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

