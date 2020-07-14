City Holding Co. Sells 1,571 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,421,000 after buying an additional 3,057,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,107,000 after buying an additional 2,198,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

