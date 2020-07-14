City Holding Co. Sells 233 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $159.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.99.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.