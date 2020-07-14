City Holding Co. Sells 860 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,728,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 81,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

