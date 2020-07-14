City Holding Co. Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

City Holding Co. cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 202.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Corning stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

