Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,034,000 after purchasing an additional 177,852 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $14,906,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 374,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.