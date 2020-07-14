Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,380 shares of company stock worth $9,095,879 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $322.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.09 and its 200-day moving average is $303.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $329.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

