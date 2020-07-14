CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 424,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after purchasing an additional 331,385 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,278,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $166.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

