Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Decreased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,067 shares of company stock worth $23,538,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.16. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $141.58.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

