Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 590 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,324 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,824. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.