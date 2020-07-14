Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.