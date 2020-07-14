Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $163,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,567,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,625,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

