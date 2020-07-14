Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 156,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,622,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock worth $66,108,920. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.