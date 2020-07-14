Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,530,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,441,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

